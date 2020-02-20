An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the 2019 death of a Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate has resulted in his former cellmate being charged with second degree murder, according to a news release.
At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on June 15, 2019, TBI Special Agents responded to a report of a fight between two prisoners at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Jacob Kado and his cellmate Ernest Hill, 42, were involved in a fight, resulting in the injury and ultimate death of Hill.
On October 28, 2019, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jacob Wendell Kado, 40, with one court of second degree murder.
On Tuesday, he was transported to Trousdale County Jail, where he was booked on this current charge, the release said.
