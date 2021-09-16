After a lengthy search through a residential Green Hill neighborhood, two out-of-town suspects were apprehended and are now face several charges.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield, a system license-plate reading cameras, alerted officers to a 2004 Dodge Ram as it entered the city from Hermitage on Lebanon Road. The truck had been reported stolen from a Kroger supermarket in Franklin on Sept. 10.
According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Public Information Officer Capt. Tyler Chandler, after an officer spotted the truck the two individuals inside the vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area.
Without any reason to suspect that either individual was armed, Chandler said the department did not feel a need to implement a shelter-in-place request for the area.
Throughout the course of the search, there were roughly 20 law enforcement personnel involved, including officers from MJPD and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chandler.
The boundaries of the search area were Lebanon Road to south, Lakeshore Drive to the west and Needmore Road to the east.
The individual suspected of being the passenger was apprehended near Schmitt Dental on Lebanon Road around 11 a.m. However, the search for the man believed to be the driver continued well into the afternoon.
The agencies deployed two canine units over the course of the search. The first dog, Majlo, was given a break to prevent heat exhaustion, so a Nashville Airport dog, named Havoc, was brought in.
Multiple citizens reported sighting the suspect along Lakeshore Drive near Saundersville Road and shortly before 5 p.m. he was captured in the 300 block of Lakeshore.
A search of the vehicle yielded additional evidence including methamphetamine and “blank checks for different individuals,” according to police.
The man identified by MJPD as the driver, Honold Bilbrey, 38, of Jamestown, faces charges of felony theft, felony evading and driving on a revoked license. He’s wanted in Ashland City and Knox County for charges including probation violation and felony burglary.
The other individual, Nicholas Kane, 37, of Nashville, faces local charges of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Email Chandler: cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
