A Watertown man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 and is currently being held in the Wilson County Jail.
Edward Alan Kupier, 36, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to a release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother reported the allegations to the agency, which is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.
However, detectives did obtain evidence leading to Kupier’s arrest, and he was charged with aggravated rape of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of probation.
“Anytime you open up an investigation involving sex crimes against minor children, it’s going to be an extremely emotional time for everyone who is involved,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “This is an ongoing investigation and we are confident that once it is completed there will be more charges coming against Kupier that many involve the current victim as well as additional victims. Our detectives are working hard to make sure Kupier is held accountable for his inexcusable actions.”
Kupier’s bond was set at $505,000 and his initial court appearance is slated for Wednesday at 9 a.m.
