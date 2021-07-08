Watertown Police Department and one of its officers have parted ways following the officer’s arrest in Sumner County in May.
During a special called Watertown City Council meeting to approve the budget last week, Assistant Chief Michael Henderlight, informed the council that the department had “ended its relationship with the individual.”
That individual is John Wesley Lepter, 25, of Old Hickory. He was arrested on May 23 around 4:30 p.m. after an officer responded to the H’Ville Grill in Hendersonville.
Lepter is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest, according to court records.
A Sumner County affidavit says Lepter was observed “sitting in his vehicle, the keys to the vehicle located in the front passenger seat within his reach and immediate control.”
The affidavit also stated that “three handguns were visible inside the vehicle.”
The report in the affidavit said that Lepter “had a very strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, and he was struggling to keep his balance during the encounter.”
Per the resisting arrest charge, the affidavit said, “Lepter exhibited passive resistance towards officers on scene, by tensing up and pulling away from officers during the process of handcuffing.”
The report also said he was so “uncooperative,” that the officers were unable to perform a sobriety test. Lepter did consent to provide a blood sample for testing.
Lepter is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.