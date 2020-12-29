A Rutherford County man was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident involving a box truck playing audio similar to the message heard before the Nashville Christmas bombing.
James Turgeon, 33, was charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence after being detained in Wilson County.
According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to reports of a truck driver playing the audio loudly outside the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill.
Officers intercepted the vehicle on Highway 231 South in Lebanon once the WCSO arrived and closed a portion of the roadway while they investigated.
“They were in a position to pull it over, but they wanted to wait until they had more assistance,” WCSO Capt. Scott Moore said, noting that officers were on high alert after the Nashville bombing. “To my knowledge, the truck wasn’t trying to flee or anything like that. As soon as they activated emergency equipment the box truck pulled off to the side of the road.”
While the driver was detained, Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Unit used a bomb robot to inspect the truck and found no devices inside. Bomb specialists further investigated the vehicle to verify the lack of explosives after the robot’s camera scouted the inside.
“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service,” RCSO Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said in the release.
Craig said detectives found Turgeon allegedly damaged the speaker system’s wiring intentionally, which resulted in the tampering with evidence charge.
“Our main thing was to make sure we secured the area and evacuated everyone in the danger zone,” Moore said of the WCSO’s role in the situation. “We wanted to get the word out that the road would be closed for as long as took to investigate and tell citizens to seek alternate routes.”
Turgeon is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His hearing is scheduled for June 7 in General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.