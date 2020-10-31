Two Lebanon residents were arrested Tuesday in unrelated traffic stops that turned up a variety of opioids including blue heroin.
Maurice D. Bailey, 33, and Janette L. Redd, 30, each face multiple charges following the incidents. According to a press release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Logan Hackett initiated both traffic stops minutes apart while on a routine patrol.
Bailey allegedly had a clear baggie with approximately 2 grams of blue heroin in his driver’s side door pocket. WCSO also reportedly found a clear baggie containing Hydrocodone pills, $580 in U.S. currency and a bag with approximately 8 more grams of blue heroin on his person.
During the second traffic stop, Redd was allegedly observed placing a large bag down her pants while Hackett was talking with the vehicle’s driver.
Deputy Nycole Vaughn was called to the scene to search Redd and allegedly found roughly 2 ounces of crystal meth, 27 Alprazolam pills, four Oxycodone pills, six Hydrocodone pills, one red pill identified as Morphine and some marijuana. Deputies also reportedly found $1,644 in U.S. currency and $756 in coins.
“These two arrests will have a fundamental impact on our fight against the opioid crisis,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a press release. “Both individuals had large amounts of drugs and U.S. currency on them which indicate their intentions to supply those to people who potentially will form or have already formed an addiction. These are very dangerous drugs that are taking the lives of many people and we are going to continue to hold the ones responsible accountable for their actions.”
Bailey was charged with possession with intent for resale of Schedule I (heroin) and possession with intent to resale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone). His bond was set at $500,000 and his court date is slated for Wednesday.
Redd was charged with possession with Intent for resale of Schedule VI (marijuana), possession with intent for resale of Schedule IV (Alprazolam), three counts of simple possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Morphine), drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, deliver or sale. Her bond was set at $74,000 and her court date is slated for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.