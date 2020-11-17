An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Wilson County man who is charged with sexual assaulting a female more than 40 years ago when she was a minor.
At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, in July TBI agents began investigating allegations that a woman had been the victim of sexual assault several decades ago, when she was under the age of 13. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that between June 1979 and November 1985, Donald Haynes had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at his home in Wilson County.
On Nov. 10, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Donald Wayne Haynes, 77, with six counts of aggravated rape. Haynes was arrested Friday by TBI agents and Wilson County deputies, and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Submitted to the Democrat
