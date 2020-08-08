A Nashville woman was arrested after allegedly drawing a semi-automatic handgun on a juvenile working at Mister Car Wash in Mt. Juliet.
Jessica Lynn Simpson, 35, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which took place on Tuesday.
According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told the Mt. Juliet Police Department that he and Simpson were involved in a verbal argument over the business closing for the night. Simpson then walked to her vehicle’s passenger side and removed a holstered semi-automatic handgun before waving it at the victim and saying “I’ve got this for you.” She then left the business before officers arrived.
The arrest report states that security camera footage matched the victim’s account of the incident. Officers later made contact with Simpson, who was in possession of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Simpson was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Her court date is slated for Feb. 9, 2021.
