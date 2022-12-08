The Lebanon City Council selected Chris Crowell as its mayor pro tem at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The mayor pro tem will step in for the mayor in the case of absence, disability or a vacancy in office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lebanon City Council selected Chris Crowell as its mayor pro tem at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The mayor pro tem will step in for the mayor in the case of absence, disability or a vacancy in office.
Crowell, the ward 4 councilor, was elected to the position by the council and will serve a two-year term.
The position was previously held by ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack.
Crowell has served on the city council for one full term and was recently re-elected for a second full term.
Born in Lebanon, he’s been a life-long resident and has been involved in the community in multiple capacities.
“I am honored and appreciate the opportunity to serve,” Crowell said. “It was a bit of a surprise, but I appreciate the council considering me and electing me to the position.”
Crowell’s duties as mayor pro tem include serving as the chair of meetings in the absence of the mayor and also assisting the mayor and the council as needed.
“I’ve been on the council for a little while now, so I know the ropes,” Crowell said. “I’m just looking forward to digging in and rolling up my sleeves and serving in this capacity.”
The mayor pro tem also takes a more active role in planning the budget than other council members and acts as a liaison during that process.
“It’s designed so that the mayor pro tem acts as the liaison for the council in that process,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “The way the budget works is that we work on that internally. The commissioner of finance and I work with other department heads, and when I present it to the council, it’s my budget. Once they approve it, it becomes their budget too.”
Crowell and Bell have known each other for a long time and feel that they have a good working relationship.
“I think it’s something that’s going to work really well,” Bell said. “For the past two years, Joey and I have worked well together as he’s done it, so in the future, it’s going to be a relationship that will work well for everyone.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.