Crystal Gail Fortune, 39, of Watertown, died on April 30, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Jan. 22, 1983, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Brenda Gail Finley Barnes.
Crystal is survived by: her children, Jennifer Ann Fortune, Michael Ray Fortune; husband, Michael Fortune; sister, Dawn Grisham; brother, Wayne Barnes; grandmother, Mary Phillips; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Crystal was preceded in death by her grandparents — Allie Elizabeth Barnes, Malcolm Cutis Barnes and Franklin Finley.
A memorial service to celebrate Crystal’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.