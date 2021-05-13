Cumberland will play five home football games and three contests against Mid-South Conference Sun Division opponents this fall, athletic director Ron Pavan announced this week.
With the 2020 season being pushed back to spring 2021, Cumberland football is poised to get going just 148 days after the conclusion of the spring season on April 9. The Phoenix will have played 17 games in the 2021 calendar year after none in 2020.
The Phoenix open the 2021 slate on the road in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 4 against Keiser University. The Skyhawks made a run to the NAIA national semifinals in the spring season. Cumberland will play its home opener Sept. 11 against St. Thomas University at Nokes-Lasater Field. CU will have an off week Sept. 18 before hosting Florida Memorial on Sept. 25.
The final seven contests of the season are Bluegrass Division games beginning Oct. 2 at Lindsey Wilson College, which won the 2020-21 national championship Monday with former Mt. Juliet Christian players David and Darius Hylick and Logan Collier. CU will host the Cumberlands on Oct. 9 before traveling to Campbellsville University on Oct. 16.
Cumberland will be back at home on Oct. 23 against Bethel University and travel to Thomas More on Oct. 30. The Phoenix will conclude the schedule at home vs. Pikeville on Nov. 6 and on the road at Georgetown College on Nov. 13.
Kickoff times will be released at a later date.
