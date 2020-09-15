When Cumberland athletics return to action on campus, a fan attendance policy will be in place as the school continues to deal with the pandemic.
All venues will be limited to half capacity with spectators expected to maintain social distancing of six feet, according to the policy released by the school Monday.
All fans will be screened with a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire. Those in attendance will also be expected to wear a mask, or appropriate face covering, at all time while at the venue.
The school is working with HomeTown Ticketing which will allow fans to redeem or purchase tickets prior to arrival at the venue. Those tickets will be available for redemption or purchase at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Faculty/staff and student IDs will be accepted for admittance at all home athletic events.
Policies will be adjusted as circumstances change, the release said.
Most fall sports have been rescheduled for the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.