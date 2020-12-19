Only home fans allowed at most Cumberland games
Spectator attendance will be limited to just home fans at Woody Hunt Stadium Ernest L. Stockton Field, Lindsey-Donnell Stadium, Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, and Billy Dee Ross Stadium this spring due to seating capacity of each venue, Cumberland athletics have announced.
Nokes-Lasater Stadium will host both visiting fans and home fans.
Baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling will not allow visiting fans at the games this spring.
Phoenix student-athletes will be allotted a certain number of guests that they can put a pass list to get a ticket, but at baseball and basketball games those fans on the list will still have to purchase a ticket at the gate.
Nokes-Lasater Stadium will welcome all fans at home football games. The stadium seats 5,000 people and can safely accommodate the home and visiting fans this spring through social distancing.
Social distancing will be required while attending events and fans are expected to wear a mask at all times in each venue.
All fans will still be required to go through the COVID-19 symptom check prior to entering any venue. If a visitor has any symptoms or a temperature over 100.4, they will not be allowed to attend the game.
Cumberland students, faculty, and staff will be allowed to attend home sporting events. There will be a designated area at each venue for students and faculty as well as for guests of the players.
Cumberland Sports Network will provide free streaming of varsity regular-season contests. Links to the video streams can be found at www.gocumberlandath letics.com by navigating to the team’s schedule page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.