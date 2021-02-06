Cumberland baseball’s home-opening weekend set for Feb. 13-14 against No. 12 Indiana Tech has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols for the Warriors. Cumberland is looking to fill that weekend with another team or possibly travel elsewhere to play games that weekend.
