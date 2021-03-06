SEWANEE — Cumberland men’s tennis team picked up a close win, 5-4, over Sewanee on Thursday afternoon.
Cumberland picked up two points in the doubles matches as the teams of Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost and German Suarez and Felipe Coelho picked up wins leaving the Phoenix with three singles matches to get the win.
Jackson Vaughan, Suarez, and Hrzic got the job done for the Phoenix victory. Hrzic was the clinching win as it took him three sets to get the Cumberland win.
SINGLES RESULTS1. Matt Barnett (SEWANEE) def. Felipe Coelho (CU) 7-6, 6-2
2. Jackson Vaughan (CU) def. Jack Metzger (SEWANEE) 7-5, 6-4
3. Noah Holsclaw (SEWANEE) def. Hugues N’Goma (CU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
4. Adrijan Hrzic (CU) def. Ryan Olps (SEWANEE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
5. Jax Harbour (SEWANEE) def. Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) 6-4, 7-6
6. German Suarez (CU) def. Ryan Stafford (SEWANEE) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3
DOUBLES RESULTS
1. Alejandro Becker/Jack Metzger (SEWANEE) def. Sacha Colomban/Hugues N’Goma (CU) 8-7
2. Adrijan Hrzic/Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Jackson Davis/Matt Barnett (SEWANEE) 8-4
3. German Suarez/Felipe Coelho (CU) def. Ryan Wax/Noah Holsclaw (SEWANEE) 8-7
