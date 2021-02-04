CU men fall to No. 20 Thomas More

Cumberland men’s basketball was short-handed in a loss to No. 20 Thomas More at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on Monday evening.
The Phoenix (6-10, 5-9 MSC) struggled from the field, shooting below their season average, going 21-of-57 from the field and 2-of-15 from three. Cumberland only had four assists as a team but limited their turnovers to just seven.
Tavon King posted a team-high 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting with three rebounds. Chad Foster went for a career-high 10 points hitting the only two triples for the team. Devon Banks scored eight points with three rebounds.
Tyler Byrd and Nassir Coleman each added seven points while Byrd led the team in rebounds with eight and three blocks. Jaylen Negron scored six points and TJ Stargell and MyTrevious Vaughn added two points.
Thomas More (13-4, 11-4 MSC) went 26-of-55 from the field and only hit two three-pointers as well. The Saints were able to outrebound the Phoenix 39-33 and also kept themselves out of foul trouble.
Most of the damage for Thomas More came from Reid Jolly and Ryan Batte. Jolly went for a game-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting while adding eight points from the free-throw line. Batte had a double-double going for 23 points 15 rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting.
Luke Rudy also had double figures scoring 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Thomas More only had 10 other points from the rest of the team.
Thomas More jumped out to a big 14-2 lead after the first five minutes of play and managed to keep a double-figure lead until the 8:55 mark when Foster made a layup in the paint to make it 25-16.
It was short-lived as Rudy drained one of his two three-pointers on the night two possessions later. After Jolly converted a three-point play to make it 38-25 Cumberland began to mount a comeback late in the first half. The Phoenix closed a 9-2 run with a Foster triple at the first-half horn to send Cumberland into half trailing by six, 40-34.
Cumberland held Thomas More scoreless the first four minutes of the second half cutting it to a 40-39 Thomas More lead, the Saints took off on a 9-1 run and managed to keep it to a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Cumberland will continue a three-game homestand today when No. 17 Georgetown comes to the Floyd Center for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.