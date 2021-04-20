OWENSBORO, Ky. — Cumberland’s men finished as the Mid-South Conference tennis tournament runner-up after losing to top-seeded Lindsey Wilson in the title match at Centre Court on Sunday evening.
Lindsey Wilson’s third-seeded doubles pair of Aleksa Ciric and Tiago Almeida picked up a 6-0 victory over Sacha Colomban and Hugues N’Goma. The Blue Raiders earned the doubles point with a 6-4 win from Camilo Erazo and Nicolas Torrealba at No. 2 doubles.
Ciric gave the Blue Raiders a 2-0 lead in the match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Adrijan Hrzic at No. 2 singles. Erazo earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felipe Coelho in the top-seeded singles match. Anatoliy Voloshyn clinched the championship for the Blue Raiders with a 6-2, 6-0 victory in No. 6 singles.
The Blue Raiders captured their third consecutive tournament title and 16th overall. Lindsey Wilson earns the conference’s automatic bid to next month’s NAIA Men’s Tennis Tournament. The Phoenix will have to wait to see if they make the NAIA National Tournament with an at-large bid.
Cumberland advanced to the final by upsetting No. 14 the University of the Cumberlands 4-2 Saturday.
“It was a battle, but one of the best college matches I have ever been to,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “We played lights out.”
The Phoenix overcame losing the doubles point as the Patriots took two out of three matches. Martin Barbier and Eric Banoub defeated Sacha Colomban and Felipe Coelho 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Robert Wu and Martin Muller won 6-3 in the third-seeded doubles match. Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost did not finish their doubles match but were winning 6-5 when the Patriots clinched the doubles point.
Barbier gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead when he defeated Coelho 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. German Suarez got the first point for Cumberland with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles over Mattis Le Montagner. Hugues N’Goma tied the matchwinning a three-setter 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
After dropping the first set at No. 2 singles 6-4, Adrijan Hrzic won the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 over Luis Montull. Dan Slapnik Trost clinched the semifinal victory with a win over Banoub at No. 5 singles. Trost dropped the first set 7-6 but recomposed himself winning the next two sets 6-1, 6-3.
On Friday, Cumberland cruised past Thomas More in the quarterfinals, 4-0. The Phoenix swept two doubles matches as German Suarez and Felipe Coelho picked up a 6-2 win and Sacha Colomban and Hughes N’Goma won 6-2 at the No. 3 doubles team. The No. 1 doubles match did not have to finish as Cumberland already picked up the point.
Colomban cruised past his singles match in the No. 6 position without dropping a set, 6-0, 6-0. N’Goma, at No. 3, dominated winning 6-1, 6-1 and Dan Slapnik Trost was the clinching win at No. 5 winning 6-3, 6-3.
Patriots beat Phoenix women in MSC semis, 4-1OWENSBORO, Ky. — The University of the Cumberlands knocked out Cumberland’s women in the Mid-South Conference semifinals Saturday at Centre Court in Owensboro, Ky., 4-1.
Jessica Hernandez picked up the lone win for Cumberland defeating Mikaela Fros 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Patriots took two doubles matches winning at No. 2 as Laura Marie and Tessa Grey beat Joana Bou and Ksenija Dmitrovic, 6-0 and No. 3 Johana Beckman and Satsuki Mitani won 7-5 over Marcela Cordeiro and Ana Maria Collazos.
Marie defeated Carly Earnhardt at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1. Mitani beat Alexandria Leisbach at No. 6, 6-3, 6-0. Beckman clinched it for the Patriots beating Dmitrovic 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5. The Phoenix will have to wait to see if they make it in the national tournament with an at-large bid.
