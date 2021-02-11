CU men showcase offense to complete series sweep at Lindsey Wilson

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland showcased their offense on the road with an 85-67 win to sweep the season series with Lindsey Wilson for the first time since rejoining the Mid-South Conference in 2011.
Cumberland (8-11, 7-10 MSC) shot 50.8% from the field and matched a season-high 12 three-pointers in the game. The Phoenix also controlled the glass out rebounding the Blue Raiders 42-33. Cumberland dished out 15 assists as a team with Aaron Ridley and TJ Stargell each posting four.
Ridley went for a season-high 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting including 4-of-5 from deep. Tyler Byrd posted 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and four made threes. That was Byrd’s sixth game of the season with at least 20 points. Ridley and Byrd also led the team in rebounding with 9 and 8, respectively.
Isaac Stephens contributed 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting while TJ Stargell and Tavon King each had nine points. Devon Banks played 27 minutes and scored just three points, but contributed with seven rebounds and solid defense. Nassir Coleman and Jaylen Negron also added three points apiece.
Cumberland picked up its first win inside Biggers Sports Center in the last 13 trips to Columbia.
Lindsey Wilson (5-14, 3-13 MSC) shot 39.7% from the field and hit six three-pointers. Lindsey Wilson struggled from the free-throw line going 7-of-16. The Blue Raiders were led by Elijah Jordan who scored 21 points. Giir Ring and Josh Smith added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cumberland opened the game with back-to-back buckets from Stargell and Ridley to get up 4-0 quick. Cumberland extended the lead to 11-6, but Lindsey Wilson had 5-0 run after a triple and a bucket to knot the game at 11-11 with 14:11 left in the half.
Byrd drained a three to make it 14-11 where the game would be deadlocked for the next three minutes as neither team could score. Byrd finally ended the drought after a nice pass from Coleman in the paint. Byrd scored a two-pointer again for seven straight points for the Phoenix forcing Lindsey into a timeout with 11:08 left.
After back and forth action, Cumberland pushed it out to a 10-point lead on a Stargell triple, but Lindsey Wilson used a 10-4 run to cut it to 28-24 Phoenix lead. Cumberland did a good job closing out the first half scoring 16 points in the final six minutes to push it to a 44-35 lead at the half.
Ridley scored 15 first-half points while Byrd drained two treys for 12 points in the first 20 minutes.
Cumberland maintained a nine-point lead after the first five-minutes of the second half as both teams scored five points. Byrd, Ridley, and Banks all hit triples on three straight possessions with a couple Blue Raiders baskets mixed in to make it a 58-45 Cumberland lead with 13:10 left in the game.
Lindsey Wilson went on a 6-2 run after the media timeout to make it 60-51. Cumberland followed that with a 10-4 to get up by 16 with 8:40 to go, 70-54.
Cumberland was able to connect on a couple of triples and made a basket and free throw for a 9-2 run to make it 72-63, but that was as close as Lindsey Wilson would get as Cumberland would close it out on a 13-2 run.
The Phoenix’s scheduled trip to Pikeville (Ky.) for tonight has been canceled due to the forecasted ice storm. Cumberland’s journey to the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., this Saturday is still on.
