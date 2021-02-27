CU men swept by No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan

Cumberland’s No. 20 men’s tennis team had three individuals go deep into the third set, but ultimately the Phoenix were blanked by No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan in their first match of the season Wednesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
Indiana Wesleyan stayed perfect on the season through 16 matches.
Action started in doubles as the Wildcats picked up three wins.
Martin Carrizo and Stefano Di Aloy defeated Hughes N’Goma and Sacha Colomban at No. 1, 6-4.
Karl Wurth and Isaac Steiner topped Adrijan Hržić and Dan Slapnik Trost 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and at No. 3 Eli Steiner and Mariano Di Aloy defeated German Suarez and Felipe Coelho, 7-5.
At No. 1 singles, Carrizo defeated Colomban in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
Di Aloy bested freshman Jackson Vaughan 6-0, 6(5)-7 at No. 2 singles.
Eli Steiner beat Hrži, but it went deep in the third set before Steiner won 11-9.
Isaac Steiner beat Felipe Coelho in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2 at No. 4.
In No. 5 singles action, Wurth defeated Slapnik Trost 6-4 and 6-2.
Suarez won the first set, but lost the second and third set to Jalif 7-6 and 10-7.
