CU men tie for first in MSC Championships, but lose to tiebreakers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland men’s golf finished the conference tournament tied for first place, but due to the tiebreaker rules Campbellsville took the Mid-South Conference tournament crown ending the three year run for the Phoenix as tourney champions.
Adrian Steeger fired an even-par 72 to finish in second place overall with 217. Steeger carded three birdies and one eagle on the round. The Marnau am Staffelsee, Germany, native was three-over on the front nine, but finished strong with a three-under on the back nine.
Campbellsville’s Justin Warman won low medalist honors with a three-day total of two-under 214.
Smith started his day going birdie-birdie on hole No. 1 and No. 2, but bogeyed three straight holes on No. 9, No. 10, and No. 11 and double bogeyed No. 12. Smith finished the final six holes one-under for a two-over total, taking third place solely with a 222.
Tomi Acotto took sixth place after finishing with a 76 in the third round. The Tucum, Argentina, native shot a one-under on the front, but had a stretch of double-bogey-bogey-double-bogey on the back to shoot a four-over.
Isaac Walker shot a 37 on the front with one birdie and two bogeys. The Smithville native recorded back-to-back bogeys on No. 13 and No. 14, carding a three-over 75 for a 54-hole total of 229 for a tie in 17th place overall.
Walker was named MSC’s Freshman of the Year. He became the second straight Phoenix to earn the honor as Adrian Steeger was named Freshman of the Year in 2018-19 and awards were not handed out in 2019-20. Walker is the fourth in program history to hold the title.
Freshman Will Samulsson recorded a six-over 78 in his final round. He posted 14 pars on the round with two bogeys and two double-bogeys. Samuelsson finished in a tie for 28th place at 235.
The tiebreaker between the Tigers and Phoenix came down to the score from each team’s fifth player as Cumberland’s William Samuelsson finished Wednesday’s round with a 78 (+6) just one shot worse than both Conner and Ramsey’s scores.
With their performances combined over the fall preview, spring preview and this week’s championship, Smith, Steeger and Walker were named first-team All-Mid-South Conference and Acotto and Samuelsson were named second team.
The Phoenix will have to wait to see if they receive an at-large big into the national tournament. The national qualifiers will be released by the NAIA office May 6.
