LOUISVILLE — Cumberland’s men’s bowling team finished seventh this past weekend at the Mid-South Mid-South Conference Pre-Season Invitational.
Junior bowler Matthew Charlton led the way for the Phoenix as he finished sixth individually by knocking down 831 pins in four games, including a 241 game. Charlton averaged 208 on the day. Taylor Fielder came in second on the team as he placed 13th, knocking down 768 pins in four games which included a 280 game.
Sophomore Grayson Hemontolor recorded 716 pins in four games helping him place 23rd overall, shooting a 229 game in game four. Matthew Dominy shot 677 on the day in four games which was good enough for 29th place.
Newcomer Mason Adcock shot 446 over three games in his first appearance for the Phoenix. Fellow Freshman Logan Estep recorded a 114 in his one-game appearance
The Phoenix knocked down 6330 pins total including 16 baker games on Sunday in which they totaled 2778 pins.
Cumberland’s also competed in the event.
Ali Davis recorded the best score for the Phoenix as she placed 21st individually by knocking down 644 pins in four games, including a team-high 193 game. Kelci Young came in behind Davis as she placed 27th, knocking down 617 pins in four games which included a 183 game.
Sophomore Emily Glover recorded 603 pins in four games helping her placed 31st for the Phoenix. Mattie Isham shot 551 on the day in four games which was good enough for 37th place individually.
Junior’s Kristina Walls and Kristen Sheffield appeared in two games apiece for the Phoenix. Walls was able to knock down 303 pins including a 189 game. Sheffield knocked down 271 pins on the day in her two games.
The Phoenix were able to record 5212 pins total including 16 baker games on Sunday in which they totaled 1611 pins.
(0) comments
