Cumberland bowling coach Christina Hollis announced the signing of Cookeville native Andrew Scantland to scholarship papers this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Scantland bowled for Upperman High School and was named to the all-district team four times in his career. He was also a four-time district champion, a one-time regional champion, and a two-time sectional champion.
Scantland is the first signee for men’s bowling of the 2021-22 academic year. He plans to major in information technology while at Cumberland. After Cumberland, Scantland has ambitions to become a web designer.
He is the son of Jeff and Cindy Scantland.
