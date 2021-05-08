Cumberland’s men earned an at-large bid into the 2021 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships.
The 69th annual event will take place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., May 18-21.
Cumberland just missed out on an automatic bid to the event in last week’s Mid-South Conference Championships via a tiebreaker loss in a scorecard playoff. Campbellsville received the automatic berth from the Mid-South while Lindsey Wilson also earned an at-large around the conference.
The Phoenix are ranked 21st in the latest NAIA top-25 while Campbellsville is No. 8 and Lindsey Wilson is No. 11.
First and second round pairings and tee times for the championships were to be announced Friday afternoon on www.NAIA.org.
The 156-player field consists of 20 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to St. Ambrose and ten at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season coaches’ top 25 poll released Thursday.
The Phoenix earned their fourth consecutive trip to the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships. However, this is the first time the Phoenix have made the trip as an at-large team.
