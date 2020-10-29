CU men's golf finishes second in MSC Fall Preview

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — After a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview, Cumberland men’s golf shot a 303 as a team for a two-day total of 596 finishing one-stroke behind the tournament winner, Lindsey Wilson.
The Phoenix finished the tournament in second-place followed by the University of the Cumberlands in third and Shawnee State in fourth.
Freed-Hardeman and Thomas More finished in a tie for fifth place and Bethel, Georgetown, and Martin Methodist ended with a tie for seventh.
Isaac Walker followed up an even-par round one score with a one-over 73 to place fifth individually and make the All-Tournament team. His second Top-5 finish on the season.
Freshman Will Samuelsson, who also shot even-par in round one, finished with a two-over-par 74 for a tie of sixth place.
Junior Bryson Smith carded a 78 on day two to finish in a tie for 15th place.
Junior Reece Gaddes finished in a tie for 23rd place after shooting a 78 along with freshman Christian Lindgreen who shot a 77 in both rounds.
The Phoenix will receive 10 points toward the regular-season championship based on the second-place finish in this tournament.
The combined total score from the fall and spring tournaments will crown the regular season champions.
The tournament rounded out the Cumberland men’s golf team’s fall schedule.
The Phoenix will resume competition in the spring.
