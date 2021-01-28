Cumberland’s men are ranked 21st in the NAIA coaches top-25 poll released yesterday.
The Phoenix are ranked third among Mid-South Conference teams on the poll, behind Lindsey Wilson College ranked eighth and the University of the Cumberlands who come in at 15.
Cumberland will come into the season with many new faces on the team and high expectations for success this season.
The team has five new transfers this season, including twins from Young-Harris College Andres and Carlos Padilla, a sophomore transfer from Iowa Central CC Sacha Colomban, and a sophomore transfer from Jacksonville College Felipe Coelho Ferreira, and grad transfer Hughes N’Goma. The team has brought in four freshmen in Adrijan Hržić, German Suarez, Dan Slapnik Trost, and Jackson Vaughan.
Cumberland will open the season on the road with a tough match at ninth ranked Tennessee Wesleyan on Feb. 5 in Athens.
