Cumberland men’s volleyball is postponing this weekend’s matches due to COVID-19 protocols, announced by university officials Friday morning.
The Phoenix were scheduled to play Georgetown College and No. 10 Indiana Tech today at Georgetown. CU had a tri-match scheduled on Sunday versus Milligan and Liberty at Milligan.
Cumberland will make up the match with Georgetown, but is canceling the other three.
No makeup dates were announced at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.