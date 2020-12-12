CU names Hollis interim head bowling coach

Cumberland University director of athletics Ron Pavan named Christina Hollis interim men’s and women’s head bowling coach, it was announced Thursday.
She is taking over for Lynne Jordan, who died Dec. 1 after battling illness.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue what Coach (Lynne) Jordan started,” Hollis said. “We see a lot of potential with the current roster and have high expectations for the coming years.”
Hollis is a graduate of the University of Pikeville and a four-year member of the Bears program from 2010-2014. During her collegiate bowling career, she was a part of the Bears’ 2012 NAIA national championship team as well as 2013 and 2014 Xbowling national collegiate team championship runner-up.
Hollis earned first-team NAIA All-America honors, National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association honorable mention All-American and first-team all-Mid-South Conference in 2014.
After graduating, Hollis began her coaching career as a graduate assistant for the women’s bowling program at Pikeville from 2014-16. She assisted with recruiting, practice plans, and statistical entries for tournaments.
After Pikeville, she went to Union College assisting their men’s team to a Mid-South Conference runner-up finish, was an assistant coach at Life University in Marietta, Ga., and most recently an assistant coach under Jordan, who died last week since August.
“I am excited that Christina will be our interim head men’s and women’s bowling coach,” Pavan said. “She brings a wealth of experience to help build strong programs. Christina has already been a volunteer for the program so she knows the players and the Cumberland University culture.”
Hollis graduated from the University of Pikeville with a bachelor of arts in communication with a minor in business in 2014 and a masters in business administration in 2016.
Cumberland men’s and women’s bowling teams are set to open up the 2021 year on Jan. 7-8 at Bowling Green, Ky.
