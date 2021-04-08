When he was Cumberland’s coach some 20 years ago, the late Herschel Moore used to say people remember you for how you finish a season.
Translation: A good season can be marred by a bad final game. The opposite is also true in that a bad season can be salvaged by a win or two at the end.
The Phoenix have a chance to go into a short offseason on a two-game losing streak after suffering five straight losses to start this unusual spring season.
Two rites of fall will roll into a spring finale when Cumberland celebrates homecoming and senior night tomorrow as Campbellsville comes to Nokes-Lasater Field at 6 p.m. for both teams’ last games.
“It can give you a boost toward next fall,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “You can end the season in a good way, on a two-game win streak, hopefully.”
And this offseason will be just five months long until next season’s opener instead of the normal 10.
“In some ways that’s good, get the bad taste of losing out of your mouth,” Mathis said. “In some ways, it’s bad, too, because we probably need all the time we can get for all the injuries and everything for the kids to get better.”
Cumberland is coming off a 41-38 upset at Bethel in which running back Treylon Sheppard put on one of the best performances by a Phoenix back during the program’s modern era, dating to 1990, with 280 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries.
“It speaks volumes of him; he did a great job,” Mathis said of Sheppard. “You can’t say enough about the guys up front, the offensive line. They just manhandled them up there. Looking back at it on the film, there are some things we could have done better.
“He very well could have had over 300 yards if we had done some things right. We had three penalties on offense that probably had 70 or 80 yards of offense called back, two of them are touchdowns that were called back on penalties.
“The key is the turnover part of it. And we had one. The play of the game of all we did offensively and everything. We fumbled and they returned it. (Receiver) Ian Hafner ran it down from behind and got to him on the 2 or 3-yard line. Two plays later, they snap it over his head and they don’t score. That probably wins the ballgame for us, the hustle that he did to save a touchdown probably won us the ballgame.”
Campbellsville is Cumberland’s oldest rival. The teams met in Cumberland’s first game back in football in the ’90 season opener and the Tigers are the only team who have been on the Bulldogs/Phoenix’s schedule every single year since.
Right now, both are 1-5 and trying to finish out of the Bluegrass Division cellar.
“They’re not a bad football team,” Mathis said of the Tigers. “They just had a lot of bad things that have happened. We obviously got to show up and play really well to have a chance to win.”
Campbellsville uses a spread offense and probably throw the ball a little more than run it. The Tigers run a similar defense to Cumberland’s, a 4-2-5, Mathis said.
“I’m sure they’re going to line up in some way to try and stop Treylon,” Mathis said. “That’d be my goal.”
Cumberland, like most schools in the NAIA and FCS-level NCAA conferences (like the Ohio Valley), elected to play fall sports in the spring.
School calendars traditionally revolve around football in the fall.
This season, the gridiron has to compete for attention with basketball (at the beginning) and traditional spring sports such as baseball and softball.
“Did we make the right decision, probably did,” Mathis said. “In hindsight, should we have played in the fall? Yes, we probably should have. What I really don’t like about all of this is in the spring, it’s a short little burst of what we’re doing. Really, it’s still the unknown of can we recuperate in time to have everybody healthy for the fall?
“That’s still to be determined to how I really like it because if we don’t have everybody back, I don’t like it at all. But I am happy the kids got to play.”
As for cramming a year’s worth of sports into one semester, it’s affected the support personnel — trainers and sports information staff — more than the teams.
“None of that stuff bothers me, but it probably bothered Ron (Pavan), our (athletic director) more than anything because he hasn’t been able to really come over. He’s the one who’s been crazy busy doing something every day. I couldn’t imagine being in charge of all that going on in the spring.
“All we can do is worry and take care of what we can take care of and luckily we don’t have all that other stuff to take care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.