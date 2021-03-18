CU seeks spring’s first win at Pikeville

Cumberland will travel deep into the heart of coal country looking to mine its first win of the season tomorrow.
Kickoff at Pikeville (Ky.) is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CDT at Hambley Athletic Complex, moved up from the evening because of a girls’ district high school basketball game that night at Pikeville High School next door, necessitating use of the same parking lot.
The Phoenix will make the journey with an 0-4 record while the Bears are 1-2 and coming off their first win of the season, 35-27 over Thomas More, last week.
“Base defense is either a 4-2-5, against us sometimes out of their 4-2-5 they get into a 4-3 look,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Bears. “Offense-wise, it’s kind of the same as everybody does. It’s kind of spread you out. They do throw it a little more than try to run it. Some of the other ones spread you out so they can run it. But they’re going to try to run it a little more.
Cumberland is coming off a 56-22 home loss to No. 4 Lindsey Wilson last Friday.
“The first half we’re toe to toe with them,” Mathis said. “If not for a couple of special teams mishaps we’re probably leading the game at halftime. One was unfortunately an incorrect call by the officials that I got a long email for afterwards that they mistakenly gave them points they should never gave them.
“But that wasn’t the reason we lost the game. In the second half they just leaned on us and with the injuries we have, they, not necessarily out-athleted us, they out-playered us. We got wore down. They have more guys healthy than we have. I was proud of our guys that played with them for a good bit of the time and did some good things.”
Mathis said the injuries are not getting better with less than half the season, three out of seven games, remaining.
“We got about five or six who are out for the year,” Mathis said. “We got five or six who are out two or three weeks. But every team has to deal with that. It seems like this year we’ve had to deal with it more than we normally do. But that’s football sometimes.”
Brandon Edmondson, Cumberland’s third starting quarterback of the season, took all the snaps vs. Lindsey Wilson.
“He did the option fairly well,” Mathis said of the freshman from Caledonia, Miss. “He threw the ball fairly well, threw for 130-140 yards. Did some good things. What snagged us, the last couple of games, are costly turnovers. One of them was a scoop and score that really hurts you because you’re not even making Lindsey Wilson earn that one. They just got free points. We just got to do a better job of taking care of the football.
“About the injury situation, it’s got to be the next man up and he’s got to get better. And I think he got better this game from the game before.”
On defense, third-down conversions are the Achilles’ heel as the Phoenix are allowing 42% conversion rate by opponents on third down and 45% on fourth downs.
“We’re not playing very well on third down,” Mathis said. “If we can play well on third down, we’re going to be in the football game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.