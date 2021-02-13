Cumberland football has been selected seventh in the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division football preseason coaches’ poll, MSC officials have announced.
Lindsey Wilson College was chosen as the favorites to win the conference. The Blue Raiders topped the poll with 49 points and seven of the eight first-place votes.
Last season, Lindsey Wilson captured its third MSC Bluegrass Division title and made an appearance in the 2019 NAIA Football Championship Series Semifinals.
Cumberlands is ranked second in the coaches’ poll with 43 points and the final first-place vote while reaching the national quarterfinals in 2019.
Georgetown came in at third with 34 voting points. while Pikeville (Ky.) gathered 32 voting points for fourth in the preseason poll with Bethel following in fifth with 24 points.
Thomas More received 17 voting points for sixth while the Phoenix garnered 16 points for seventh.
Campbellsville) rounded out the poll in eighth with nine voting points.
The 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division season was slated to begin yesterday with six of the eight divisional members scheduled to play, including Cumberland against Thomas More at Nokes-Lasater Field.
