Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announced the addition of Nickson Kipkosgei to the 2021-22 signing class.
The Eldoret, Kenya, native will run cross country and track and field for the Phoenix. Kipkosgei attended Laboret Boys High School.
“Nickson will be a very important addition to our team,” Seckel said. “He gives us an additional front runner that will compete with the top echelon runners in the conference. He can compete on the national level in multiple events.”
Kipkosgei plans to study nursing while at Cumberland. He plans to help the people in his community after he graduates from CU and wishes to become a valuable person to society.
