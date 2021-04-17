Cumberland University softball announced the make-up dates against Martin Methodist for April 20 and 27 at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Phoenix were slated to play Martin Methodist this past weekend, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the RedHawks were unable to compete.
Cumberland softball still has 14 games left on the schedule starting with a road set against No. 13 Freed-Hardeman this Friday and Saturday in Henderson. The Phoenix will close the season with an eight-game homestand against the RedHawks and Bethel University.
