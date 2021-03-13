Cumberland University softball announced changes in its schedule due to inclement weather in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
The Phoenix moved their games on Monday and Tuesday with Shawnee State to March 26-27.
Both dates are doubleheaders starting at noon at Billy Dee Ross Stadium on the CU campus.
The games early next week were originally scheduled to mark the return to action for the team, which has been sidelined by COVID-19 protocols since March 1.
Cumberland was scheduled to go to Columbia, Ky., to take on Lindsey Wilson on March 26-27, but those dates have now been split up throughout the schedule.
The Phoenix will play the Blue Raiders on March 23 in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. and March 29, with the twin bill beginning at 1 p.m. The makeup date with the University of the Cumberlands will be played April 6 in Williamsburg, Ky.
