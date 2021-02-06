Cumberland University softball coach Heather Stanfill will resign at the conclusion of the 2021 season, the school announced Friday.
Stanfill became the program’s head coach in the fall of 2008 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater Austin Peay. The Phoenix have posted a 273-298-3 record including one postseason trip and four seasons with at least 30 wins under her helm.
“My time at Cumberland has been nothing short of wonderful. I promised myself the first day I walked on campus I would leave the program and facility better than I found it. I feel I have held onto that promise,” Stanfill said. “I owe everything to the women who sacrifice so much year after year for me and this program. I have been gifted so much through coaching this game and one of the greatest lessons I’ll take with me is it is possible to lead with love and grace. I am thankful to my family and community for the unending support.”
She has had 89 student-athletes have received academic all-conference honors while 30 have received NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors. She has coached two NAIA All-Americans during her tenure.
One of her biggest accomplishments is the renovations to the Cumberland softball facility. She helped raise funds for major renovations that saw the complex transform from bleacher seats to chairback seating, a new press box, raised the netting to prevent foul ball damage, a bathroom, and a deck in the outfield.
In 2011, the clubhouse was constructed that now is home to the coaches’ offices, a player’s lounge, and the existing locker room.
Most recently the field was upgraded with a turf batting surface all the way down the foul lines to help with the maintenance of the field.
“I want to thank Coach Heather Stanfill for her 13 years as our head softball coach. She has transformed the program, raised funds to enhance the facilities to be the best in the NAIA, and connected with the softball alumni to be proud of the program,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “Heather has demonstrated her ability to recruit quality student-athletes to Cumberland University. She will be missed by all.”
Stanfill played at Dyersburg State Community College, breaking numerous school records, before transferring to Austin Peay for her final three seasons. She was a three-year starter and a captain her senior season before graduating in 2004 and beginning her coaching career.
She will begin her 13th season with a doubleheader Feb. 20 versus Bryan College at home.
