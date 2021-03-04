Cumberland softball has entered COVID-19 protocols, suspending play through March 15, Cumberland officials announced Monday afternoon.
The Phoenix’s series this weekend this weekend at the University of the Cumberlands, next Monday's doubleheader and the following weekend's series versus Shawnee State have all been postponed. Makeup dates have not been determined
