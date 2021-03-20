Cumberland University’s softball series at Campbellsville has been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather in the Kentucky area.
This will be the first game for the Phoenix after their quarantine period. Campbellsville is allowing visiting fans, who must wear a mask and socially distance through the venue.
All four games will be broadcast on Campbellsville’s website.
