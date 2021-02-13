MT. VERNON, Ga. — Cumberland baseball got a double-header split on day one of a two-day, four-game series after the bats came alive in the first game to pound out a 14-7 victory, but the Phoenix ran into a buzzsaw on the mound to drop game 2, 6-0.
Cumberland scored first in the top of the first inning as Pablo Custodio and Joey Fregosi roped back-to-back doubles. Hooper Mills got the start on the mound and gave up four runs in the bottom half, but settled in the rest of the game.
Trailing 4-1, Tyler Stokes led off the second with a bomb to left field sparking CU to a 10-run inning. Tyler Jones hit a grand slam after Cumberland batted around in the lineup to cap the 10 runs. The Phoenix led 11-4 after two innings.
Mills tossed 4.1 innings giving up five runs on six hits en route to his first win of the season.
Cumberland tacked on runs throughout the rest of the game while giving up three the rest of the game. Jones went 3-4 with a grand slam. Custodio picked up two hits and two RBIs. Shortstop Fregosi went 2-4 with two RBIs. Tyler Stokes went 1-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
In-game two the Phoenix ran into a tough arm and only picked up one hit off of Brewton Parker’s Benjamin Harris. Harris threw a complete game with 14 strikeouts on 73 pitches as Cumberland’s four-game winning streak was snapped, dropping the Phoenix to 4-2 for the season.
The games originally scheduled for Saturday were moved up to yesterday. The Phoenix are scheduled to host Indiana-Kokomo for their home opener at noon next Friday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Cumberland holds on to 4-3 win over Truett McConnellCLEVELAND, Ga. — Jose Vera drove in two runs and Zavien Lindsey picked up his first save of the season in a 4-3 Cumberland victory on the road at Truett McConnell.
Coach Woody Hunt was with the team in the Phoenix’s first game since he was hit on the nose with a line drive while coaching at third base last Saturday at Reindhardt. After sustaining a concussion and a broken nose, the Hall of Fame coach spent the game in the dugout and said Thursday morning he would likely remain there the rest of this season, which he previously announced would be his last.
The Bears should have taken a lead in the sixth inning after Kodi Bishop cranked a two-out grand slam while trailing 4-1, but Josh Johnston, running on third base, celebrated early and failed to touch home. Johnston was called out for missing the base and ended the Bears threat unscathed. Cumberland held on to a 4-3 win to get the win.
Cumberland pitchers scattered nine walks and while only allowing one hit. Starter Wyatt Blessing picked up his first win of the season. Blessing tossed 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run.
He worked out of trouble all game punching out four batters. Kaleb Vaughn struck out three batters in his first career appearance. Brad Smith bridged the gap from the eighth to the ninth for Lindsey to get the save.
Jose Vera led the Phoenix with two hits and two RBIs. Leadoff man Andrew Martinez went 3-4 and scored one run and Chandler Hughes went 2-4 roping a double and scoring a run.
Cumberland scored first in the second inning after Mykel Gordon reached on a walk. Tyler Jones grounded out moving Gordon to second and Vera scorched a single to right to bring him home.
Truett McConnell got the run back after Mikal Mascarello walked, Logan Nelson singled moving Mascarello to third. Blessing forced a double play, but the runner came in to score.
The Phoenix took the lead right back in the third as Chandler Hughes roped a double to lead off the inning. Martinez was drilled by a pitch and swiped second. Custodio reached on a catcher interference to load the bases before Fregosi hit a sac fly to bring in Hughes. Custodio was picked off at first but stayed in the rundown long enough for Martinez to score.
Cumberland added another in the sixth as Jones led off the inning with a single and pinch-runner Nate Corhouse came around to score on a Vera single to take a 4-1 lead.
Things got a little crazy in the bottom of the sixth, Truett McConnel chased CU starter Blessing after he walked the bases loaded. Vaughn enter for his first career appearance and got a punch out on his first batter.
Kodi Bishop with two outs and the bases loaded cranked a grand slam which would have given the Bears a 5-4 lead, but Josh Johnston celebrated too early and failed to touch home and was called out. Cumberland kept a 4-1 lead after six.
The Bears added two in the eighth after they scored on an error and Brad Smith walked in a run, but Zavien Lindsey slammed the door shut in the ninth giving Cumberland a 4-3 win and Lindsey picking up his first save.
