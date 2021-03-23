After losing the first game of a weekend Mid-South Conference baseball series to Thomas More late on Saturday afternoon, Cumberland looked primed to take two Sunday from the opening frame of game one at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Cumberland (11-10, 2-4 MSC) pounded out 15 hits and crushed six home runs in the first game taking a commanding 15-2 win. Thomas More rallied late in the nightcap for a 9-6 victory.
The Phoenix jumped on Thomas More early as Tyler Stokes cranked a two-run homer as the second batter of the game and Cumberland wouldn’t let up. After back-to-back walks, Cumberland’s Ethan Shelton crushed a ball to right that Saints right-fielder Brady Baldock went over the fence and brought back in saving three runs for TMU. However, next batter Mykel Gordon cranked one out to left-center giving Cumberland a five-run first inning.
In the third, Pablo Custodio hit a towering shot to right field for his fourth home run of the season. After a Josh Morgan walk and Jose Vera single, Tyler Jones scored Morgan on a groundout to the shortstop, the only run Cumberland scored in game one that wasn’t a home run. Cumberland led 7-0 after three.
In the fourth, Andrew Martinez singled up the middle and Custodio drew a free pass, right fielder Josh Morgan hit a line shot over the left-field fence for a 10-0 CU lead.
Cumberland would score five more in the fifth, three from Tyler Stokes’ second home run of the game and two from Custodio’s second long ball.
Thomas More would tack on two in the seventh, but it was not enough to keep the game alive as Cumberland run-ruled the Saints, 15-2.
Starter Hooper Mills (4-0) was phenomenal in tossing six innings, striking out eight batters while giving up four hits and two walks. Reliever Matt Risko tossed the seventh frame giving up two runs.
Cumberland again jumped on top of the Saints in game two as Jose Vera hit a towering home run to left field to lead off the second inning. Cumberland added one run after Tyler Jones was hit by a pitch, Joey Fregosi drew a walk, and Stokes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Martinez hit a deep fly ball to left to bring Jones in. Fregosi crossed him after a balk giving CU an early 3-0 lead.
The Saints got a run back after back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases. Cumberland starter got a punch out, but Baldock was able to score on a wild pitch.
The Phoenix answered in the fourth as Jones led off with a line-drive double to left-center. Catcher Chase Ford was walked and Fregosi hit a single to left to load the bases. Jones came in on a fielder’s choice giving CU a 4-1 lead.
Thomas More had their biggest offensive output of the weekend in the fifth inning. Dunnam walked the first two batters and gave up a single to Derek Atwood to load the bases. Dunnam walked Jacob Caruso bringing in a run ending his day. Cumberland reliever Wyatt Blessing checked in and gave up a grand slam to second baseman Bailey Martin giving Thomas More a 6-4 lead.
In the sixth, pinch-hitter Nate Corhouse walked to open up the frame and Fregosi hit a massive home run to right field to tie it back at 6-6, but Thomas More would get three in the top of the seventh giving Zavien Lindsey his first loss of the season.
Thomas More led for just three innings throughout the entire series and took two games from Cumberland.
The Phoenix is scheduled to be back in action today at No. 15 Bryan College in Dayton.
Phoenix fall apart in late inningsCumberland had everything pointing in the right direction for a win with the NAIA leader in saves on the mound in the ninth inning but walks, a misplay, and an error allowed Thomas More to escape with a 9-8 win on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Cumberland starter Payton Rice was in line for the win after tossing five innings and punching out six.
But the bullpen and defense gave it up for Rice earning him a no-decision. Seth Wyse gave up five hits and two runs in an inning and a third.
Kaleb Vaughn got Wyse out of the seventh inning with two outs. Nolan Gazouski made his Cumberland debut in the eighth inning only getting two outs and gave up two runs before Zavien Lindsey came into toss the final 1.1 innings.
Lindsey gave up three runs only one was earned and struck out one. Lindsey was charged with the loss.
Andrew Martinez and Tyler Stokes each posted three hits and a home run. Josh Morgan had two hits and two RBIs and Tyler Jones it a three-run bomb in the game.
Andrew Martinez crushed a home run to right-field to put the first run on the scoreboard. Thomas More answered back in the fourth when Derek Atwood came in to score after Vaughn made an error at shortstop.
Cumberland scored four in the bottom half of the inning as Martinez hit a two-out single. Mykel Gordon drew a walk.
Josh Morgan singled up the middle to score Martinez. Tyler Jones jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat for a three-run home run to give Cumberland a 5-1 lead after four innings.
Thomas More got one run back in the fifth as Rice was in a jam with bases loaded.
He induced a one-out ground ball to Jones at third base and he stepped on the bag and tried to fire it to first for the double play, but it was not in time. In the bottom half of the inning, Pablo Custodio was hit by a pitch and Ethan Shelton singled down the left-field line.
With two outs, Martinez singled up the middle again for an RBI and keep the Phoenix lead at 6-2.
Casey Nowak doubled down the left-field line to start the seventh. Atwood singled to left to bring Nowak home.
After Jeremy Caruso singled to put two on, Cumberland pulled Seth Wyse for Vaughn. Vaughn induced a fielder’s choice, but a run came across cutting the lead to 6-4.
Tyler Stokes crushed his fifth home run of the season in the seventh to push it back out to a three-run lead, but Gazouski gave up two runs after a hit by a pitch, single, a walk.
He induced a bases-loaded double play, but a run came across and the runner on second advanced 90 feet.
The next Saint batter, roped a single up the middle to make it 7-6.
Gordon roped a ball down the line in the eight with two outs. Josh Morgan crushed a double down the right-field line scoring pinch-runner Corey Perkins from first base.
In the ninth, Lindsey got the first batter out with a ground out, but a walk put a runner on first.
Next batter Lindsey induced a tailor-made double-play ball, but Jose Vera let it sail over the first baseman’s head keeping the Saints alive.
The next batter singled to left putting runners at first and second. Lindsey walked the bases loaded and then drilled the Saints Brett Benzinger to score a run.
The next batter hit a weak ground ball to Jones and Jones sailed it over Carter Wallace’s head at first base scoring two runs and giving Thomas More their first lead of the game.
Cumberland hit three singles in the bottom of the ninth to load the bases, but Martinez grounded out to the first baseman with two outs to end the game.
