CU splits with Milligan as second-game rally stifled

Cumberland baseball got a doubleheader split with Milligan College on Tuesday after winning game one, 6-2, on a sixth-inning rally before the Phoenix attempted to get another late comeback in game two, but was shut down by Milligan’s bullpen, 5-4, at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Daniel Alvarez tossed a gem in the first game picking up his first win of the season. Alvarez threw a complete game five-hitter only giving up two runs, one earned. He punched out seven and did not allow a single batter to reach on a walk.
Things were quiet for both teams in the third, but Braden Spano cranked a leadoff home run in the fourth to give Milligan a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, Tyler Jones reached on a throwing error and advanced to second base. Pinch-runner Reid Bass came around to score on a Mykel Gordon single down the line. Third baseman Jose Vera roped a double to left center to put runners on second and third and Andrew Martinez delivered with a double down the line to give Cumberland the lead.
Wyatt Blessing got the start for Cumberland in game two and picked up the loss after giving up four runs in three innings, three were earned.
Cumberland will return to conference play Friday and Saturday on the road at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.