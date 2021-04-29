CU sweeps Martin Methodist in last home doubleheader

Cumberland (15-21, 11-17 MSC) swept the Martin Methodist RedHawks (9-27, 7-23 MSC) in a doubleheader for the second time this season Monday. The Phoenix took game one 4-1 and won the second game in comeback fashion 6-5 in coach Heather Stanfill’s last home games at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Mariah Clark tossed a complete game in game one allowing just five base runners]. Clark struck out one while walking one batter and giving up four hits. One run came in to score on an error. Kamron Murdock picked up the loss but pitched efficiently as well. Murdock threw six complete innings and gave up eight hits and four earned runs.
The Phoenix and RedHawks were deadlocked at 0-0 headed to the fifth inning when Sydney Self singled to center. Self swiped second base and Ashton Blair’s throw down was kicked to the center-field fence allowing Self to score the first run of the game.
Cumberland responded in the bottom of the fifth as DeeDee Dunn led off the inning with a hit by pitch. Tyra Graham moved her over to second base on a sacrifice bunt and Taylor Woodring singled her home. Madison Woodruff knocked Woodring in with an RBI single to give Cumberland the lead 2-1.
Blair led off the sixth with a double in the gap. Kenzie France traded places with her roping a double to center to bring Blair in. Pinch-runner Macy Powell scored on an RBI single from Dunn to give Cumberland a 4-1 lead headed to the seventh. Clark retired to the side to close out her complete-game victory.
Both Kenzie France and Taylor Woodring had two-hit outings, which were the best on the team. Also recording a hit was Madison Woodruff, Mariah Clark, Ashtyn Blair, and DeeDee Dunn.
The second game of the doubleheader, however, was much closer. Mariah Clark hit an RBI double in the first inning to open up the scoring in the game. Cumberland held the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the third when they added another run. Taylor Woodring stole home to give the Phoenix a 2-0 lead over the RedHawks.
Martin Methodist came back and uncorked a big rally in the top of the fourth to claim a 5-2 advantage over Cumberland. Samantha King hit a home run to ignite the 5-0 run.
Cumberland would answer with a big rally of their own in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. Madison Woodruff got on base and stole second which allowed Woodring to steal home for the second time in the game. With loaded bases, Lexi Riggall walked to tally an RBI that brought Mariah Clark home.
DeeDee Dunn stepped up to the plate and hit a screamer back at the pitcher which got through to score Ashton Whiles. Tyra Graham followed suit with the game-winning RBI single into left field that brought Ashtyn Blair home.
Bela Soto started the game for the Phoenix and got in 3.1 innings of work before being relieved by Kaitlin Higgins. The freshman earned the first victory of her career after coming in and allowing no runs while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings.
Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, and DeeDee Dunn recorded two hits apiece over the game. The other six of the 12 Phoenix hits came from the bats of Tyra Graham, Mariah Clark, Ashton Whiles, Ashtyn Blair, Kenzie France, and Lexi Riggall. The win marks Coach Heather Stanfill’s final win of her career at Billy Dee Ross Stadium as she announced her retirement following the end of the season.
Cumberland will take the diamond in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round in a best-of-three series at Georgetown College on Friday and Saturday. The winner of the series advances to the Mid-South Conference Tournament in Bowling Green, Ky.
Cumberland to face Georgetown in best-of-three GAME seriesMid-South Conference officials announced the opening-round pairings for the 2021 MSC Softball Tournament featuring the Phoenix headed to Georgetown, Ky.
Cumberland softball earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament after posting an 11-17 Mid-South Conference record. CU will take on the No. 6 seed Georgetown in the Opening Round in a best two-out-of-three series. Georgetown posted a 13-15 record in league play. Cumberland and Georgetown were not scheduled to play each other during the regular season.
Campbellsville (Ky.) earned the top seed in the 11-team tournament and receives a bye into next weekend’s six-team double-elimination tournament. The bracketed tournament begins on Thursday, May 6, at Sparks Park in Columbia, Ky.
Campbellsville will host a pair of consolation tournament games on Friday in addition to Friday’s winner’s bracket games at Sparks Park. The remainder of the tournament, including the championship game, is scheduled to be contested at Sparks Park.
The Tigers (37-11, 27-5 in the MSC) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) shared the regular-season title with Campbellsville earning the top seed based on the conference’s tie-breaker.
The remaining five spots will be determined this week as 10 teams compete in five opening-round best two-out-of-three series. The opening-round series will be played at the higher seeds beginning Tuesday and run throughout the week.
• No. 11-seed Pikeville (Ky.) (13-29, 5-25) at No. 2-seed Lindsey Wilson (35-7, 27-5)
• No. 10- seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (8-26, 6-24) at No. 3-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (35-9, 23-7)
• No. 9-seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (9-27, 7-25) at No. 4-seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (40-14, 21-9)
• No. 8-seed Thomas More (Ky.) (17-26, 10-22) at No. 5-seed Bethel (Tenn.) (24-14, 18-14)
• No. 7-seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (15-21, 11-17) at No. 6-seed Georgetown (Ky.) (21-17, 13-15)
The tournament will be reseeded for the final site once the six teams have been determined.
The double-elimination tournament begins on Thursday, May 6 with the championship game slated for Saturday, May 8. There is a scheduled if necessary game on Sunday if the team that emerges from the consolation bracket wins the first championship game.
The two teams that reach the championship game will earn the Mid-South Conference’s two automatic bids into the NAIA National Tournament field.
