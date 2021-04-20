CU swept in second doubleheader to No. 13 Freed-Hardeman

HENDERSON — Cumberland (7-19, 5-15 Mid-South Conference softball) dropped a pair to No. 13 Freed-Hardeman (31-9, 19-7) in the second doubleheader of the weekend Saturday, losing the first game 6-3 and the second game 5-1.
The Phoenix started the game off with a quick run in the first inning. Madison Woodruff hit an RBI double that scored Taylor Woodring. Freed Hardeman also scored a run in the bottom of the first to tie it up at 1-1. The Lions added three runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 4-1 lead. The Phoenix committed two fielding errors in the inning that helped the Lions run up the score.
Cumberland managed to cut the lead to two runs in the fourth inning at 4-2. Ashton Whiles scored on a play where Ashtyn Blair got caught stealing at second, and Whiles took off to home. Freed-Hardeman grew their lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth to 6-2 after Catherine Crabb hit a single that brought home two runs.
The Phoenix had a chance to come back in the seventh with runners on first and third.
Tyra Graham stole home to add the final Cumberland run of the game and made the score 6-3.
Mariah Clark pitched the entire game for the Phoenix. Clark gave up nine hits, six earned runs and struck out two Lion Batters.
Offensively, Cumberland had eight hits in the game compared to Freed’s nine.
The Phoenix also gave up three errors compared to the Lion’s one.
Tyra Graham, Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, and Ashtyn Blair each recorded two hits for the Phoenix in the matchup. Woodruff recorded the team’s only RBI.
In the second game, Freed Hardeman jumped out an early 2-0 lead after the bottom of the first. Freed’s Caitlin Mitchell hit a two-RBI double into left field to score the runs. Cumberland cut into that lead in the top of the second to make the score 2-1. Ashton Whiles hit a solo blast out of the park to get Cumberland on the board.
The Lions had a big third inning to take a 5-1 lead over the Phoenix after Cumberland gave up three runs and four hits. Freed-Hardeman held onto that lead for the next four innings to win the game 5-1.
Bela Soto pitched three innings for Cumberland and gave up eight hits with five earned runs before she was relieved by Kaitlin Higgins.
The freshman pitched three innings and gave up two hits, no runs while striking out two Lion batters.
Cumberland registered four hits in the game compared to the ten hits of Freed-Hardeman. Madison Woodruff, Mariah Clark, Ashton Whiles, and Ashtyn Blair each recorded a hit for the Phoenix in the effort.
The Phoenix take the diamond at home today for a doubleheader against Martin Methodist with games at noon and 1 p.m. at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
