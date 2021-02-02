CU track & field opens season at KMS Open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Cumberland University men’s and women’s indoor track and field team took part in their first competition of the indoor track season Sunday, with both recording five top-20 finishes in what was a strong field at the KMS Open.
Phoenix student-athletes performed well in the tough field. The first top-20 finish came from Tyler Williams in the 200-meter sprint. Williams posted a 22.62 time for 17th place, Williams also competed in the 60m sprint and finished 23rd in the semifinals with a 7.04 mark.
In the 800m, Georget Pontillo finished in 12th place with a 1:58.97 time. In the 60m hurdles, Koby Story posted a 9.36 mark for 17th place.
In the jumps, Ronald Ndlovu finished in 5th place in the long jump with a 6.81m jump and Jaylen Poole placed 23rd with a 6.35m mark. Poole finished in 8th place in the triple jump posting a 13.78m jump.
For the women, the first top-20 finish came in a long jump event, Alana Mack took home tenth place with a jump of 5.22m. D’Nia Metcalf placed 18th with a triple jump of 10.27m.
In the throws, Kalea Barnett took 4th place in the shot put with a distance thrown of 12.51m, while Mahogany Huddleston earned a 25th place finish with a distance of 9.53m. Barnett also placed second in the weight throw with a distance of 16.87m and Huddleston finished in 19th with a 10.86m mark.
