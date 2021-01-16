CU women drop heartbreaker at buzzer

Cumberland’s women had a chance to win it late, but missed their shot with less than 15 seconds left, giving the Cumberlands an opportunity to close the game.
Cumberlands took a contested shot, but it found the hands of Vilma Covane who she put up an off-balance shot with 0.0002 seconds on the clock that fell for a 77-75 win at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix (2-6, 1-6 MSC) got behind early and trailed by as much as 12 points in the third quarter. Despite trailing by double-figures Cumberland battled to take the lead late in the game. It was one of the most complete games Cumberland has played all year shooting 55.6% (25-of-45) from the field, 50% (7-of-14) from 3, and 85.7% (18-of-21) from the line.
The Phoenix shared the ball well adding 17 assists as a team and pulled down 29 boards.
The University of the Cumberland (11-2, 7-2 MSC) did just enough to win this game shooting 46.8% (29-of-62) and forcing Cumberland to turn over the ball 20 times that led to 19 points for the Patriots.
Cumberlands hit nine triples and also brought in 13 offensive boards for 18 second chance points.
Freshman Faith Eubank in her third career start led the Phoenix with a career-high 16 points.
Freshman Lindsey Freeman added 15 points including back to back triples in the fourth quarter to give Cumberland a lead.
Sydnie Ward scored 10 points, six from the free throw line, two assists and two steals.
Mackenzie Trouten posted her second double-figure scoring game of the season off the bench with 10 points and led CU with five rebounds.
Abby Morgan scored 9 points and dished four assists.
Cumberlands’ Vilma Covane scored a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double effort including the buzzer beating putback at the end of the game.
Destiny Haworth scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three triples.
Cumberland’s next game is today at home versus the University of Pikeville at 1 p.m.
