Cumberland’s women have earned an at-large bid into the 2021 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships.
The 26th annual event will take place at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Okla., May 25-28.
The Phoenix were one of three Mid-South Conference teams to make the tournament as the University of the Cumberlands earned the MSC automatic bid as Tournament champions. Lindsey Wilson College also earned an at-large berth and Gracie Parrott from Campbellsville will play in the tournament as individual after winning the individual title at the conference championships.
The Phoenix moved up two spots in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll to No. 20 released Thursday by the national office.
First and second round pairings and tee times for the championships will be announced Friday at approximately 2 p.m. on www.NAIA.org.
The 156-player field consists of 20 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to Oklahoma City and ten at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ top 25 Poll released Thursday.
From an individual standpoint, there were eight individual qualifiers (seven automatic individual qualifiers and one at-large individual qualifiers). To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win her respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship Committee.
Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. each day.
