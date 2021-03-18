For the first time this season, Cumberland women’s soccer has entered the NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll at No. 24.
Cumberland has started the season 7-1, allowing just one goal in seven matches. The Phoenix’s tenacious defense has only allowed one shot on goal the last three matches and they have won five straight since losing to No. 8 the University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix rank first in the NAIA in shutouts per game (0.9), 14th in assists (2.75), 20th in goals per game (3.25).
Cumberland has had a slew of players produce this season with four players tied for leading the team in goals at three and six more players that have scored two goals. Sophomore Marie Bathe leads the team in points with 14 while ranking third in the NAIA in assists per game (1.0). Brenda Cernas has nine points and junior Haley Stevens has seven points on the season.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls. Martin-Methodist is ranked the highest at No. 5.
The University of the Cumberlands is ranked eighth. Lindsey Wilson moved up two spots to No. 11 and the Phoenix are slotted at No. 24.
Bethel is in the Receiving Votes category just outside the top 25.
Cumberland is set to have a big matchup with No. 5 Martin Methodist on Friday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field at noon.
