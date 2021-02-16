CU women fall to Patriots on road

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — After missing the past six games due to COVID-19 protocols, Cumberland’s women took the court for the first time in two weeks losing to the University of the Cumberlands 66-59 Saturday.
The Phoenix started off out of rhythm opening the game without scoring in the first five minutes before Abby Morgan finally got a shot to fall. The Patriots put up six points over the scoring drought. Eubank drained a three from the top of the key to make it a one-point game before the Patriots went on an 8-0 run to take a 14-5 lead.
Britany Miller scored on a layup and converted an and-one play to close out the first quarter for Cumberland as the Patriots led 17-10.
Senior Mackenzie Trouten scored five points and Lindsey Freeman converted on three jumpers in the first five minutes of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 26-22 with 4:41 left.
Freshman Faith Eubank drained a three and Miller scored in the lane and added two from the charity stripe in the final minutes of the half, but the Patriots still held the lead 36-30.
Miller finished with 10 points, all in the first half, going 3-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
After a slow start for both teams in the second half, Cumberland was able to cut it down to a three-point deficit as Eubank, Freeman, and Morgan each made two-point shots to make it 39-36, but that was as close as Cumberland would get to the lead in this game.
Pittman went on a run as she drained two 3s to open the fourth and hit a jumper to bring the score to 56-46 with 6:15 to go. Cumberlands would hold the Phoenix to five points the rest of the way as Pittman went 2-of-2 from the line and Trouten drained a triple.
Pittman led Cumberland in scoring with 12 points, 10 came in the fourth quarter, on 4-of-5 shooting in 14 minutes. Trouten, Eubank, and Freeman each ended with eight points.
Vilma Covane had a game-high 19 points..
Cumberland will return home Thursday for Senior Night against Martin Methodist. The team will honor their lone senior Mackenzie Trouten in between the women’s and men’s games at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
