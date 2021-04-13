Cumberland’s women soccer received an at-large bid to the 2020 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championships, it was announced by the national office Monday morning.
The Phoenix earned the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg bracket and will take on the No. 3 seed Truett-McConnell on Thursday. Host William Carey University earned the No. 1 seed and they will take on the four seed LSU-Shreveport.
The Opening Round Championship match will take place on Saturday.
The Phoenix hold a 9-3 record up to this point with seven shutouts on the ledger. Cumberland’s three losses came to the hands of No. 6 the University of the Cumberlands, No. 11 Lindsey Wilson, and No. 4 Martin Methodist.
Five teams from the Mid-South Conference made it into the national tournament: Bethel, Cumberland, Cumberlands, Martin Methodist and Lindsey Wilson.
The Phoenix received at-large bids to the Opening Round in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2019 and received an automatic berth into the national tournament field in 2012 by virtue of winning the Mid-South Conference Championships. Cumberland has posted a 5-1 Opening Round record, advancing to the NAIA Championship final site in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 with home victories in 2013, 2014, and 2016 and a 1-0 road win at Martin Methodist in 2012.
This year’s opening round field includes 27 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournament or was selected by their conference in absence of a conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Selection Committee. This committee consists of one representative from each geographical area, a representative from the National Administrative Council, the president of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association, and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.
The 2020-21 NAIA Opening Round winners will meet up in Foley, Ala., at the NAIA National Championship final site event. The 37th annual championship takes place at the Foley Sports Tourism Championship Field on April 27-May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.