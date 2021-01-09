Cumberland University has announced changes to the women’s basketball team’s schedule.
The Phoenix’s game with Thomas More University has been moved up from Jan. 18 to Monday as a result of the postponed game between Thomas More and Lindsey Wilson on the 11th.
The Saints and the Phoenix will tip off at 1 p.m. in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
