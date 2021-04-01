CU women set to face Bethel in MSC soccer quarterfinals Friday

Cumberland’s women will open up its tournament play against Bethel in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference soccer tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Colombia, Ky. The Phoenix earned a first-round bye with the No. 4 seed. Bethel defeated Pikeville in the opening round to advance to the quarterfinals.
Cumberland not able to play the Wildcats in the regular season due to the ice storm canceling the match in February. The winner of the match will advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of No. 1 Martin Methodist vs. No. 10 Life on Saturday.
Phoenix ladies move up to No. 21Cumberland’s women moved up three spots in the NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll by jumping to No. 21, it was announced Wednesday. The Phoenix finished the regular season 8-2, allowing just two goals in the ten matches shutting out eight opponents in victories ranking second in the county in shutouts per game. They are 18th in shutouts with eight total while offensively ranking 26th in assists and 30th in shots per game.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are also in the poll. Martin-Methodist is ranked the highest at No. 5. The University of the Cumberlands is ranked eighth. Lindsey Wilson moved up two spots to No. 11 and the Phoenix are slotted at No. 21. Bethel, who Cumberland will face in the MSC quarterfinals tomorrow, is in the receiving votes category just outside the top 25.
