Cumberland’s women got a 7-0 sweep over Missouri Baptist on Thursday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix swept the doubles action as Ksenija Dmitrovic and Joana Bou defeated Faith Griese and Maria Brandt 6-4 and Marcela Cordeiro and Ana Maria Collazos defeated Hannah Chaney and Genna Novelly. The Spartans forfeited the third match as they only brought five players.
At No. 1, Collazos had the toughest match of the day but came out on top in the third set 10-8. Cordeiro topped the Spartans No. 2 Hannah Chaney 6-4, 6-2. Dmitrovic made quick work of Maria Brandt 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 4, Carly Earnhardt defeated Genna Novelly 6-2, 6-2 and Alexandra Leisibach swept Missouri Baptist’s No. 5 Madison Feick 6-0, 6-0.
Cumberland was to travel this weekend to Cincinnati to take on Shawnee State yesterday before heading across the Ohio River to face Thomas More today.
Men defeat MBU in singlesCumberland’s men started slow after a delayed start Thursday morning but picked it up to get the 4-2 win over Missouri Baptist at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
The Spartans took two doubles matches to get the one doubles point and a quick lead. Cumberland got one point back immediately following the doubles as Missouri Baptist only played with five players.
Sacha Colomban made quick work of the Spartans No. 5, Felipe Petrovic to take the lead and CU wouldn’t look back. German Suarez followed with a 6-0, 6-2 win and Dan Slapnik Trost clinched it with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win for the Phoenix. Jackson Vaughan lost at No. 2 to Dragan Omicikus and Adrijan Hrzic and Milos Vuckovic were unable to finish their match due to the rain.
Cumberland was to travel this weekend to Cincinnati to take on Shawnee State yesterday before heading across the Ohio River to face Thomas More today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.